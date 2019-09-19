SWAT unit rescues baby after dispute between man, woman

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A special police unit was able to rescue a baby from an apartment outside Atlanta after a dispute between a man and a woman.

Gwinnett County police said they dispatched the agency’s Special Weapons And Tactics team to the residence in Norcross Thursday morning after the woman left and called 911. Police believed the infant was inside with the male suspect, who they tried to make contact with during a two-hour standoff.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that SWAT officers safely removed the baby shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Gwinnett County police Officer Carlton Releford says it’s possible the suspect fled the scene around the time the 911 call was made. Officers were searching for him late Thursday morning.

