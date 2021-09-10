Swainsboro couple arrested in murder of landlord after being caught trying to dispose of body by woman’s son

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Swainsboro Police Department responded to a call concerning a suspicious vehicle on Modoc Road on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located a vehicle that was driven off the edge of the road, close to the wood line of Modoc Road. As officers were investigating the abandoned vehicle, they discovered the vehicle belonged to 53-year-old Connie Mercer-Webb of Twin City, Ga.

While on the scene, officers received information that Mrs. Webb had not been seen or heard from all day by her family. A family member told officers that Mrs. Webb never fails to return phone calls or messages by phone. Officers began a canvas of the neighborhood looking for information related to the abandoned vehicle and or the owner. Other officers arrived on scene to assist with the door-to-door canvas of the neighborhood in hopes of locating the missing person.

While continuing the investigation as to the whereabouts of Webb, officers were directed to a nearby residence that Mrs. Webb rents out to Nathaniel David and his wife LaShawna David located along the 300 block of Modoc Rood. This address was approximately 300 yards from Webb’s abandoned vehicle.

Officers made contact with Nathaniel David at the residence and was told that Webb, his landlord, had in fact come by the residence earlier that morning to collect rent but did not come into the house and left shortly after a brief conversation driving her own vehicle.

As officers were walking away from the rental property on Modoc Road, they heard a person shouting indicating that they located Mrs. Webb’s body, which was being removed from the residence Nathaniel and LaShawna David rented.

Officers then saw Nathaniel David running away from the residence and they chased both the husband and wife. Nathaniel and LaShawna, were shortly apprehended.

Webb’s body was located at the rear of the residence. It became apparent to officers on scene that the suspects, now in custody, were attempting to dispose of the body when they were observed by the victim’s son.

Both Nathaniel David and LaShawna David are being held on charges of Murder, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun.

The case remains under investigation by the Swainsboro Police Department.