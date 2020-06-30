SUV plows into Atlanta hospital, killing 1, injuring others

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and others injured when a vehicle crashed into the lobby of a major Atlanta hospital’s emergency room.

Atlanta police say the Tuesday wreck in the ER lobby of Piedmont Hospital involved a Mercedes-Benz Suburban Utility Vehicle.

Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery says the SUV crashed into two people and bumped into several others just inside the glass doors.

He said the injuries suffered by at least four people did not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the driver was arriving for an appointment and lost control.