SUV driver killed in crash with school bus carrying kids

BUFORD, Ga (AP) – Police in Georgia say the driver of an SUV has been killed in a crash with a bus carrying five elementary school students.

In a statement posted to Twitter by Gwinnett police, officers confirmed none of the students were hurt.

The bus driver suffered a minor injury but was not taken to a hospital.

News outlets reported the SUV crashed into the Gwinnett County bus just after 3 p.m. at an intersection about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta in Buford.

Video from the scene taken by news outlets showed serious damage to both of the vehicles’ front ends.