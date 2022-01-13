Suspicious Augusta death under investigation, son arrested for elder neglect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigation a suspicious death on the 3000 block of Bramblewood Trail.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us 89-year-old Isolde Dipofi was pronounced dead at the home at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday where her son, Louis Dipofi, claims to have found her.

Isolde appeared to have died several hours before the coroner was called to the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI lab.

Code Enforcement and Animal Control have also been called to the home due to the living conditions seen at the residence.

Louis Dipofi has been charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident.