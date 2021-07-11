Suspended Georgia insurance commissioner to go on trial

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck will go trial this week on charges that he swindled his former employer out of $2 million to pay personal bills and pump money into his 2018 campaign.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that jury selection begins Monday in federal court in a trial that could decide whether he goes to prison or gets his job back.

The U.S. attorney’s office in the spring of 2019 charged Beck with fraud and money laundering in an elaborate scheme to defraud the Georgia Underwriting Association, Beck has denied the charges.