COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One suspect was killed early Friday morning outside of a Columbus nightclub, according to police.

The 32-year-old man was shot by an officer as police responded to a shots-fired call near the intersection of Armor Road and Manchester Expressway, Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon tells WRBL News.

The incident occurred about 2:40 a.m., Blackmon said.

Alonzo Carter, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:25 a.m. by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.