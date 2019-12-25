Suspect killed, deputy hurt in Georgia chase, shooting

SOUTH FULTON, Ga (AP) – An Atlanta-area sheriff’s office says a deputy was injured and a suspect killed in a vehicle chase and shooting.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit Wednesday of a stolen vehicle and wanted suspect led to the city of South Fulton, where at least one deputy opened fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead.

The injured deputy was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The deputy’s condition was not immediately known.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was sending agents to investigate.

It was the second shooting involving a Clayton County deputy in two days.