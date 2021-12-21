Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting after fleeing arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — What started as a traffic stop Sunday night in Columbus ended up in an officer-involved shooting late Monday morning, according to a police news release.

Police say a vehicle was pulled over Sunday night and, as the officer approached it, the driver of the vehicle pointed a handgun at him.

The suspect fled, and warrants were issued for the driver’s arrest.

Monday at 11:36 a.m., police spotted the suspected vehicle. A police chase ensued, during which the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway.

Officers gave chase. Police say the suspect had a gun, and he was shot by an officer after ignoring orders to drop the weapon.

The suspect’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. He is facing multiple charges, including:

Aggravated Assault (police officer)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Handgun (under 18)

Fleeing to Elude (police officer)

Stop Sign Violation

Police did not name the suspect.

The GBI and the Columbus Police Office of Professional Standards are investigating.