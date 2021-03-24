Suspect in Georgia stalking, intimidation shot in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man in his 40s who was wanted in Georgia on intimidation and stalking charges was shot and killed by two deputy U.S. Marshals when he pointed a handgun at officers after pursuit in southern Montana.

Officers tried to stop the man’s pickup truck Tuesday morning near Laurel because he had an arrest warrant issued in March in Heard County, Georgia.

Officers twice spike-stripped his tires but he continued driving the damaged vehicle.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung said the pursuit ended near Columbus with the man getting out of the truck, pointing a gun at officers and ignoring orders to drop the weapon.