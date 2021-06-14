Suspect in Georgia officer shooting killed by police

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say police killed a man suspected of shooting a Georgia officer following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

A Cobb County officer responded to a domestic dispute in Acworth on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a man, who wasn’t immediately identified, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Sgt. Wayne Delk says the officer was shot point blank in the chest but was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police fatally shot the man after an hours-long search.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

