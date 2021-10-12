Suspect in custody after standoff at Waynesboro apartment complex

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – A Burke County man was taken into custody following a standoff with Burke County Sheriff’s Office Deputies at Magnolia Acres Apartments Monday afternoon.

Deputies and investigators responded to the Magnolia Acres Apartments in Waynesboro on Monday at 2:35 pm trying to locate 26-year-old Nakie Hankerson who was wanted for a shooting in Waynesboro that happened August 31, 2021.

People in the area told investigators Hankerson had made threats of violence against law enforcement and made it known he was armed and would not comply with law enforcement orders or go back to jail. When investigators approached the apartment, a woman came out and was safely removed from the area.

Deputies began calling for Hankerson to exit the apartment peacefully. While doing so, deputies and investigators learned there was another woman still in the home. After several attempts to get Hankerson to come out of the house and knowing there was another woman inside, the situation was deemed to be a barricaded subject incident. Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Negotiators were called to the scene.

After 3 hours of negotiations, the woman safely emerged from the apartment. She was not injured and seemed to be in good health after speaking to investigators. Negotiations continued with family members and law enforcement and Hankerson said he was ready to exit the apartment.

Hankerson came outside, complied with BCSO’s Special Response Team Members and was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams would like to thank the men and women of the Burke

County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesboro Police Department, Burke County EMA and Burke

County 911 for their swift and professional efforts to resolving today’s incident. Sheriff Williams would like to specifically take this opportunity to thank the

family members, community members, Waynesboro’s Mayor James “Chick” Jones and

other community leaders that were amongst us during today’s event. The collaborative

efforts of all parties speaking with Hankerson certainly helped in convincing him to

peacefully surrender. The positive relationships our agency fosters within our

community is without a doubt what helped bring this incident to a peaceful resolution

today.

There are no more details at this time.