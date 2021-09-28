Suspect arrested in Augusta deadly shooting

#UPDATE | September 27, 2021 (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Marvin Hall, Jr. for the Murder of Shawn Couch.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Richmond County, Sunday, September 26.

Authorities say that Richmond County deputies responded to a home on the 2100 block of Ashley Drive, at 12:17 a.m., in reference to a shooting.

A male was located in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Shawn Couch, 38, from Aiken, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died at 1:02 a.m.

A suspect in custody.