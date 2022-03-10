COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The suspect wanted in connection to a 2021 murder in which man’s body was found in a Columbus, Georgia neighborhood has been arrested.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, Marcus Wynn, 48, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Anthony Payne, 54.

Police said on Jan. 27, 2021, Payne’s body was found in the Lindsey Creek area. According to officials, Payne had been assaulted and died prior to the arrival of police.

Following the discovery on Payne’s body, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the man had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Feb. 22, 2021, a murder warrant was issued for Wynn, after probable cause established him as a suspect in Payne’s death.

Wynn was arrested by officials in Clayton County on March 8, 2022, and extradited back to Columbus on March 9, 2022.

Wynn has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on March 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

Anyone who can provide information in this case is asked to call police at 706-653-3188.