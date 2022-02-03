Super Museum Sunday offers free educational fun this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s Super Museum Sunday takes place this weekend, offering museum visitors free admission.

The family-friendly event is part of the Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival.

On Sunday, over 100 sites statewide will open their doors free of charge for Super Museum Sunday.

Attendees can experience Georgia’s history and culture in-person and online as historic sites, house museums, art museums, and other points of interest throughout Georgia forgo ticket prices.

For a complete list of participating locations click HERE.

Another free, family-friendly Georgia History Festival event, the Colonial Faire and Muster, also takes place over the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday at the Wormsloe State Historic Site from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. audiences can experience the living-history program.

Costumed interpreters and vendors show the crowds what life was like for the first settlers of colonial Georgia.

There will be cannon and musket firing; blacksmithing, craft, and cooking demonstrations; Native American life interpretations; storytelling; and period music and dance.

The Georgia History Festival is the signature K-12 educational program of the Georgia Historical Society.

The Georgia History Festival concludes with the Georgia Day Parade on February 11th in Savannah.