Suits challenge emissions by Georgia sterilizing company

ATLANTA (AP) — Two homeowners in Georgia have filed a lawsuit over emissions of a chemical used by a company that sterilizes medical equipment.

The Journal-Constitution reports that the attorney for the couple who filed the suit says it’s the first of many such cases.

The lawsuit was filed by Bridget and Andrew Kurt of Cobb County against Sterigenics.

It seeks damages for lost property value due to emissions of ethylene oxide, a toxic gas the company is legally authorized to use.

The company declined comment when contacted by the newspaper.