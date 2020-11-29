Suit to keep Confederate statues returns to Georgia court

by: The Associated Press

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A lawsuit attempting to prevent the removal of two Confederate statues from downtown Macon is back in a state courtroom.

Federal Judge Hugh Lawson handed the case back to Bibb County Superior Court, ruling Nov. 18 that federal court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the remaining claims.

Macon-Bibb commissioners voted 5-4 on July 27 to move two Confederate monuments in downtown Macon. One is a anonymous Confederate soldier statue, while the other is the Women of the South monument.

Plaintiff Marvin Bell won a temporary injunction against the move in an earlier state court ruling. It’s unclear which judge will now handle the case or when the next hearing is.

