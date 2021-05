Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a poll worker talks to a voter before they vote on a paper ballot on Election Day in Atlanta. (Democrats are revising key sections of their sweeping legislation to overhaul U.S. elections, hoping to address the concerns raised by state and local election officials even as they face daunting odds of passing the bill through Congress. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A new federal lawsuit says Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Atlanta asks a judge to declare parts of the new election law unconstitutional and to prohibit the state from enforcing them.

The secretary of state’s office and attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This suit by county election board members, individual voters, election volunteers, nonprofit organizations and a journalist joins a half dozen others challenging the new law.