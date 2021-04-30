Substance that prompted Cobb Co. courthouse evacuation ‘consistent with toothpaste’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials say a substance found Friday in an envelope mailed to a courthouse in Marietta was likely toothpaste.

Deputies evacuated the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk’s office around 11:15 a.m. after staff members reported a “white powder” in the mail.

A hazmat unit arrived on the scene to test the substance. Meanwhile, the staff member who handled the envelope was taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Cobb County Fire.

photo: Cobb County Sheriff’s Office

Three others potentially exposed to the substance remained on the scene for observation.

Roughly two hours later, after testing, the substance was deemed non-hazardous.

“The contents of the letter were non-threatening and the substance of the ingredients are consistent with toothpaste,” Cobb County Fire tweeted.