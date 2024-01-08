SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A recent study revealed that when it comes to secretly playing games at work, Georgia ranked second among all states. The study, which was done by Sweepstakes Casino, says that eight out of 10 Georgia residents say they play video games while at work.

46% of the 2,453 working Americans asked admitted to playing games on the boss’s time two to three times a week.

Some of the key findings of the study were that 64% of working Americans play video games during work hours. Of all professions, the study found that people in advertising tend to engage in this behavior the most and 83% have considered calling in sick or have already done so to make time for gaming during work hours.

The top 10 game types most frequently played at work were:

Puzzle games

Casual games

Strategy games

Role-playing games

Card and board games

Simulation games

Sports games

Multiplayer games

Action games

Adventure games

Of states with the highest on-the-job gaming rate, Georgia’s 87% was only one percentage point shy of the leader, Colorado, at 88%.

For the full study and findings, click here