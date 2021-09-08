Students escape injury after fiery crash of school bus, car

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Police say a school bus and a car collided in a fiery crash in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven.

Police Lt. David Snively says the bus was full of students on their way to school Wednesday morning, and it appears that all of them made it off the bus safely.

He says two people in the car were being evaluated at the scene for injuries.

Snively says the crash resulted in “a pretty significant fire,” and traffic was halted on busy Buford Highway, a main thoroughfare on Atlanta’s northeast side.