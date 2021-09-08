Students escape injury after fiery crash of school bus, car

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Police say a school bus and a car collided in a fiery crash in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven.

Police Lt. David Snively says the bus was full of students on their way to school Wednesday morning, and it appears that all of them made it off the bus safely.

He says two people in the car were being evaluated at the scene for injuries.

Snively says the crash resulted in “a pretty significant fire,” and traffic was halted on busy Buford Highway, a main thoroughfare on Atlanta’s northeast side.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories