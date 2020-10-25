Student shot in dorm by visitor, Georgia university says

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Clayton State University officials say a student was shot in a dorm by a visitor to the campus in Morrow.

The school released few details about the shooting on Saturday morning, but said there was no ongoing threat to the school.

University spokeswoman Asia Hauter said the shooter was among four people who visited Laker Hall. Laker Hall houses first-year students, according to the school’s website.

Hauter said the student who was shot was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was injured, and the assailants fled campus in a vehicle.