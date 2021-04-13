Stone Mountain Park denies permit for Confederate event

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, Confederate flag supporters climb Stone Mountain to protest what they believe is an attack on their Southern heritage during a rally at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta. The gathering was slated for Saturday, April 17, 2021, but a March 31 letter from memorial association CEO Bill Stephens denied the necessary permit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the gathering was slated for Saturday but a March 31 letter from memorial association CEO Bill Stephens denied the necessary permit. Stephens listed three reasons for the denial including safety concerns, specifically the pandemic and racial tensions.

The park is best known for the carving of Confederate leaders on the face of the granite mountain.