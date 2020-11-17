Stone Mountain group to mull changes, looking to lawmakers

A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition is seeking to have the Confederate flag removed from the popular park and streets like Robert E. Lee Boulevard renamed there. They also want the park to allow the natural flora and fauna to grow over and obscure the carving. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The directors of Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park have acknowledged demands for change, but say they won’t decide on removing any Confederate symbols from the park until after the General Assembly meets next year.

Meanwhile, Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens is leading a panel to review proposals for changes.

The mountainside carving of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson is the largest Confederate monument ever created. It has special protection in Georgia law.

A lawmaker calling for change says the park is losing money because of its association with the Confederacy.