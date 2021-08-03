State probes after Georgia deputies shoot Clayton County man

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — State authorities in Georgia have opened a probe after deputies in Clayton County shot a man while executing an arrest warrant.

Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that they had been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

The agency says deputies were at a South Fulton home trying to carry out an arrest warrant on Sunday for Marcus Brown when he appeared at the back of the house, with a handgun.

Deputies shot Brown at least once, and he was sent to a hospital.

He was reported in stable condition.