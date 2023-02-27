ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers say we must fund road repairs, fix potholes, and connect our ports with the metro cities for faster travel options.

“Our roads have to be repaired,” said State Rep. Edna Jackson (D-Savannah). “Our bridges have to be repaired and are in horrible condition that we have to take action now.”

One new bill that is making its rounds through the state house is to expand the metrics of the truck weight – which would help the agriculture industry.

“We see a lot of the expansion of delivery networks. That comes from the Port of Savannah to the Atlanta airport. In terms of transportation there is a need to build out our roadways,” State Rep. El-Mahdi Holly (D-Lovejoy, Stockbridge, McDonough) said.

But lawmakers say with heavy trucks moving across the state, we must proactively check weight limits to prevent wear and tear that could cause accidents.

“When you look at all the trucks across the port and not repaired in 5-10 years they are going to fall in,” stated Rep. Jackson.

The Governor also announced that the state would allocate $15 million to expand high-speed internet to underserved and rural communities to reduce the digital divide.

More than 76,000 locations across 28 counties in the state will benefit from the half-billion dollars allocated earlier for rural internet expansion this year to help homes, schools and businesses.

State lawmakers have until next Monday – crossover day – when bills cross over to the other house and have to ratify a state budget by Wednesday, March 29 – just 4 weeks out.