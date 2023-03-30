ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers in Atlanta have increased the 2024 budget by 7% or $2 billion for a total of $32 billion.

More than half the budget is allocated for education, with a quarter for healthcare, and the rest for transportation, economic development and public safety.

“It’s not an ‘either or’ but an ‘and’ conversation,” said State Rep. Carolyn Hugley. “We have to make sure people who don’t have guns don’t have access to guns. People who do have guns know how to store them safely.”

$5 million will help create a new cold case unit to solve the 600 unsolved cases in Georgia.

“Gangs are a huge problem. They are a problem in Georgia. We would be naive and our law enforcement would see it here every day,” explained State Rep. Jodi Lott.

The budget pushes for $14 million in lottery funds to fully fund pre-k lead teacher salaries at 100%.

State Sen. Derek Mallow said, “Education for me is important. We need to make sure Pre-K and early childhood teachers and that matters for and so they will better produce and make sure teachers are the highest paid in the state.”

Salary increases will provide a $2,000 raise for teachers, a $6,000 raise for Georgia Forestry Commission officers and a $4,000 increase for law enforcement.