ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers debated on key issues like voting rights and casino gambling in Georgia on crossover day.

“There are only 40 days so we are all here to address and move bills or stop bills by SINE DIE,” said State Sen. Derek Mallow (D-Savannah).

Lawmakers debated for more than an hour on senate resolution 140 – which would require a constitutional amendment for sports betting.

Supporters say this casino gambling and horse racing would generate revenue for the hope scholarship and create jobs in Georgia.

State Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah) said, “We are the number one state 9 years in a row. Every industry moving to Georgia. We have created an environment for businesses to be here.”

But opponents say sports betting could lead to addiction and crime. despite the projected revenue – ultimately the bill failed to clear the Senate.

“They are trying to pay attention to what the future would bring to see how our older laws and relax some of them and also bring to technology into our area, into our businesses,” said State Rep. Jodi Lott (R-Augusta).

If a bills fail to get a majority vote, it will not stay alive for this session but could be back next year in modified legislation.

Approved bills after crossover day will swap houses – and could be slightly modified by lawmakers in the other chamber.