ATLANTA (WSAV) — The state’s new labor commissioner is speaking out about unremitted funds collected during the previous administration.

A few years back, Governor Kemp asked some agencies to take a 10% cut due to state revenues but yet with the $105 million not remitted, the commissioner says it was a loss for those state agencies that had to bare the brunt of the cuts.

A new internal audit shows more than $105 million in unremitted funds began to accumulate in 2014 under the previous labor commissioner.

Bruce Thompson, State Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor, said, “It details over a period of 9 years and some of it was withheld and placed in a trust fund which is not where they go but it would be out of sight so the state could not see that.”

The new commissioner says he gave the green light to transfer these funds to the Georgia Department of Treasury last week.

“It is important to know that the fund they moved it to is not to park money but to pay out benefits,” Thompson said.

The commissioner says they will continue to transfer any extra funds every month – and then the Office of Planning and Budget will appropriate what is necessary for the Department of Labor to operate.

“It was moved out of that fund during the pandemic when there were a lot of claims and being drawn down,” Thompson explained. “It was being drawn down and they moved that money to a non-interest-bearing account and for 679 days, our state did not get the benefit of having that money grow with interest.”

The investigation comes after Commissioner Thompson and his team continue to investigate unemployment insurance vulnerabilities and labor fraud.

“I think every one of us lost – people lost faith in this agency so that is one loss,” Thompson stated.

The commissioner says this violation also puts Georgia’s bond rating at risk and says the ramifications could run deep. The commissioner also says his agency continues to provide transparency to ensure Georgians are eligible for proper funds – despite what’s happened.