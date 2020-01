FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — State investigators are looking into the death of a man who was being held in a Georgia jail.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says the Monroe County Sheriff’s office on Wednesday asked the GBI to examine the death of 40-year-old Joshua D. Marshall.

The release says Marshall was arrested after a domestic dispute and became unresponsive during a fight with jail employees.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and Marshall was pronounced dead at a hospital.