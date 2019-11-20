Stage set for Atlanta’s Democratic presidential debate

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Presidential hopefuls will face off in Georgia Wednesday night for the fifth Democratic debate.

The top 10 candidates are expected to go head-to-head on topics like health care, immigration and the impeachment inquiry.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) organizers say Georgia is now a battleground state and has one of the highest African American voter turnouts. That’s why both parties are focusing on the Peach State.

HOSTS

The Washington Post and MSNBC are co-hosting the debate

Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker and Ashley Parker will moderate

CANDIDATES

Former vice president Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Tom Steyer

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Andrew Yang

WHERE TO WATCH

Watch live on-air at 9 p.m. on MSNBC

Stream right here on wsav.com: pre-debate coverage at 7 p.m., post-debate-coverage after 11 p.m.

The stage has been set at Tyler Perry Studios, which held its grand opening just last month. But it has since secured two big projects: Wednesday’s debate and next month’s Miss Universe Pageant.

The 330-acre studio space has 12 sound stages named after prominent African Americans in the entertainment industry and even a replica of the White House. The 10 Democratic hopefuls will face off at the Oprah Winfrey sound stage with a thousand audience members; they’ll have a little over a minute to make their point.

Just a few weeks back, President Donald Trump launched a “Black Voices for Trump” coalition in Atlanta to rally support from black voters. But Democrats say many attendees flew into the event and were not all Georgia voters.

The DNC says in just the last 10 months, 300,000 people have moved to Georgia. Of those, 47 percent are people of color and 45 percent are people under the age of 30.

DNC organizers say Georgia flipped six districts in 2016, gained 16 seats in the state legislature last year and Democrat Stacey Abrams came within half a point from winning the governor’s race.

Organizers from the DNC are also fighting hard in the Peach State on voter suppression, to make sure those who are disabled have access to transportation and increasing voter participation for the African American, Latino and youth vote.

On Thursday, some of the presidential hopefuls, including Booker, Buttigieg and Yang, will join Abrams to fight voter purging. Abrams has also hinted that if asked, she would happily accept the vice presidential nominee.