Special election set for September to fill John Lewis’s seat

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has called for a special election to fill Georgia’s 5th Congressional District seat following the death of Rep. John Lewis.

The election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, the governor announced Monday.

“John Lewis was a man of integrity, visionary, and force for good. It is impossible to adequately describe how he positively changed the world during his lifetime,” Kemp stated. “Although his loss remains heavy on the heart of our nation, his legacy will endure, and we must all strive to live our lives with the resolve of a higher purpose and meaning like John Lewis.”

Lewis, who represented the Atlanta-area district for 17 terms, was running for re-election and had won the Georgia primary prior to his death.

The winner in September will serve the rest of his term until January when the November general election winner will take over.

Last week, the Georgia Democratic Party selected State Sen. Nikema Williams to replace Lewis on the November ballot. She will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in the general election.