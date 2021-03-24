Spa killings prompt new proposals from Georgia Democrats

FILE – In this March 17, 2021, file photo, flowers, candles and signs are displayed at a makeshift memorial outside of the Gold Spa following a shooting in Atlanta. While the U.S. has seen mass killings in recent years where police said gunmen had racist or misogynist motivations, advocates and scholars say the shootings this week at three Atlanta-area massage parlors targeted a group of people marginalized in more ways than one, in a crime that stitches together stigmas about race, gender, migrant work and sex work. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats have introduced a slate of legislation in response to the massage business shootings that killed eight people.

But it’s unlikely the bills will see movement in the Republican-controlled legislature. The proposals would require a five-day waiting period for gun purchases, establish a statewide translation system for 911 calls and enhance training for law enforcement emphasizing outreach in other languages.

The bills have little chance of passing this year because they’re too late for procedural deadlines with just a week left in the current legislative session. Also, any proposals that limit gun sales are likely to face staunch GOP opposition.