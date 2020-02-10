South Georgia city OKs outdoor alcohol to promote downtown

MOULTRIE, Ga (AP) – A city in rural south Georgia hopes to promote special events in its downtown area by allowing people to sip alcohol outdoors.

City officials in Moultrie recently approved an ordinance that legalizes open alcohol containers during certain city-sponsored events downtown.

WALB-TV reports the change will get its first test in March during a downtown celebration called Second Saturday.

City Manager Pete Dillard says officials hope allowing residents and visitors to roam downtown businesses while sipping a drink will boost the local economy.