Sources: Rivian to build $5B electric truck plant in Georgia

FILE – Large crowds turned out to look at Rivian Automotive’s R1S prototype during a public rollout of the company’s new vehicles in Normal, Illinois, Sunday, Oct. 13,2019. Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive will announce Thursday, Dec. 15, 2021 that it’s building a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta that’s projected to employ 7,500 workers, sources briefed on the decision told The Associated Press. (David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Sources briefed on the decision say electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will announce Thursday that it’s building a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers.

Rivian is a new entrant seeking to make electric trucks and commercial vans, challenging established automakers. Published reports say Texas, Arizona and Michigan were also competing the for the plant.

Rivian’s new Georgia plant could make 200,000 vehicles a year, adding to a plant Rivian is already operating in Illinois. Rivian could qualify for hundreds of millions worth of incentives from Georgia and local governments.