Sons of Confederate Veterans sue to return Georgia monument

Workers remove a Confederate monument with a crane Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. The Sons of Confederate Veterans have sued to return the 30-foot-high obelisk to the site in front of the Georgia courthouse. The monument was taken down last year after a judge in Decatur agreed that it had become a threat to public safety. News outlets report that the suit was filed Wednesday, two days short a year after the monument’s removal. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, file)

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The Sons of Confederate Veterans group has sued to return a 30-foot-high obelisk to a site in front of a Georgia courthouse.

The monument was taken down last year after a judge in Decatur agreed that it had become a threat to public safety.

News outlets report that the suit was filed Wednesday, two days short a year after the monument’s removal.

It argues that moving the monument violated state law and argues that it was not found to be a public nuisance.

In an email to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution,0 Decatur’s city attorney calls the lawsuit a lost cause.