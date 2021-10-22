Son dead, father wounded, after struggle over gun in Georgia

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A gun went off and wounded a 73-year-old man while he and his son struggled for it outside a Georgia police and fire station, and the son then fatally shot himself.

Authorities say William Edes had entered the station seeking help before the struggle began.

Police Capt. Heath Dykes says the father said that his son, 44-year-old Miles Edes, was having a “mental episode.”

A firefighter noticed that Miles Edes had a gun and went for help.

The father and son then began fighting over the gun, which went off during the struggle.

After his father was wounded, Miles Edes shot himself.

Miles Edes died at Perry Hospital, while William Edes was hospitalized in Macon.