Some schools to be closed for 2 weeks after Georgia tornado

School officials survey damage at the high school. Storms that rolled through North Georgia late Thursday into Friday, March 26, 2021, left a path of destruction. Most of metro Atlanta was spared from major damage, but Bartow and Polk counties ― in northwest Georgia ― and Coweta County south of Atlanta took the brunt of the impact. Coweta firefighters and police officers worked in the dark to rescue people trapped in their homes and clear roads after a powerful storm slammed the area early Friday. (John Spink /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — School officials in a county hard-hit by recent storms say that some schools will remain closed for a couple of weeks as cleanup continues.

Coweta County Superintendent Evan Horton said Monday that the entire district remained closed. He said many schools will not reopen until April 12.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that an EF4 tornado with 170-mph winds caused extensive damage late last week in Coweta County.

Newnan High School was among schools in the county that sustained extensive damage.