Some schools to be closed for 2 weeks after Georgia tornado

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — School officials in a county hard-hit by recent storms say that some schools will remain closed for a couple of weeks as cleanup continues.
Coweta County Superintendent Evan Horton said Monday that the entire district remained closed. He said many schools will not reopen until April 12.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that an EF4 tornado with 170-mph winds caused extensive damage late last week in Coweta County.
Newnan High School was among schools in the county that sustained extensive damage.