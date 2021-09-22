Some homeless skeptical of government-sanctioned encampment

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Some of the people living in an Athens homeless camp known as Cooterville say they’re skeptical of a new, government-sanctioned homeless camp planned for the community.

The Cooterville encampment under CSX railroad tracks is set to be cleared by Nov. 12, with city leaders trying to time the ejections with the opening of the new camp where homeless will be allowed to stay legally.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that city officials are looking for an organization to head the government-sanctioned encampment, which will determine what it eventually looks like.

The Athens-Clarke County Commission this summer selected a site for it at the North Athens School.

Athens-Clarke County issues Request for Proposals (RFP) for homeless encampment