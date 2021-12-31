Some Georgia schools go virtual due to COVID spike

COVID-19 Response representative Hadja Bah administers a test to a child, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. When Marietta City Schools started the 2021-2022 school year, the Georgia district that serves 9,000 quickly had to quarantine about 10% of its students and staff. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — One of Georgia’s largest school districts will start the second semester virtually amid the state’s surge in COVID cases.

Clayton County Public Schools south of Atlanta said Thursday students will learn remotely from Jan. 5 through Jan. 7 and then return to school on Jan. 10.

Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the additional time away from the classroom will allow students and employees who test positive for the virus to complete recommended quarantine periods.

Testing will be available at the district’s schools on Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Morehouse College in Atlanta said separately on Thursday it is going virtual when classes resume on Jan. 12.

Emory University, also in the state’s capital, will begin courses in a remote format. In-person learning will resume on Jan. 31 as conditions permit, officials said.