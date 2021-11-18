Some Augusta residents told to stay indoors after unknown substance discovered in nearby creek

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An environmental cleanup crew is removing an unknown substance from the water near a Augusta neighborhood, according to the Augusta Fire Department and Emergency Management Agency.

It is unknown how long the process will take.

Wednesday the Augusta Fire Department and EMA strongly advising the public in the area of Rocky Creek near North Leg Road and Commerce Drive to stay indoors due to the strong odor coming off of an unknown substance found in the area. Those in the area were able smell an odor similar to a petroleum-based substance.

The odor was first detected by nearby residents Wednesday morning. The Augusta Fire Department arrived on scene and located a liquid substance in the water. Hazmat teams were brought in. They set up boons in three sections of Rocky Creek to prevent the substance from flowing further downstream.

The Augusta Fire Department and EMA is working with state and local agencies, including the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Georgia Department of Public Health, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Fisheries Division, to identify the substance and how it entered the creek.

Members of the Savannah Riverkeeper collected water samples. They were not able to determine what the substance was. However, the team found more than 30 dead fish in the water.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division was expected to arrive on scene Wednesday evening to assess the situation. The team will provide guidance on clean-up efforts.

Our Hazmat team was deployed to the area of North Leg Rd. and Commerce Dr. around 8:30 this morning to the report of an odor.



During the team’s inspection, they located an unknown substance in Rocky Creek.@WJBF @WRDW_WAGT @AUG_Chronicle @WFXGFOX54 pic.twitter.com/mvtM87xwiX — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) November 17, 2021