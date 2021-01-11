Some assembly required: Georgia lawmakers meet amid COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s going to be another weird pandemic session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Members will be sworn in Monday for their two-year terms to a House and Senate still struggling to operate amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Republican Sen. Butch Miller of Gainesville says senators for the first time will be required to wear masks.

Both chambers are requiring members and staff take twice-weekly tests to try to slow the virus’ spread.

With lawmakers awaiting committee assignments, the session could get off to an even slower start than usual.

And many members were busy politicking during Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs and didn’t prepare for legislating.