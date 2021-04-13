‘Smart Money Moves’ webinar aims to help young people manage money

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will host a webinar to help Gen Z’ers and Millennials with money management.

“Smart Money Moves” is the ninth installment of the webinars in the She Leads program which focuses on investor education and financial empowerment in young women.

“Every generation has the capacity to influence the economy. As a generation carrying new personal financial responsibility, it is critically important for Gen Z’ers and Millennials to be on a path toward financial security,” Raffensperger said. “I am honored to host a financial literacy webinar that will provide tools and guidance for financial health for all Georgians.”

The webinar is free and open to all Georgians on April 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. To register, click here or to learn more about the She Leads program, click here.

The webinar aims to help those working part-time, side hustles or running small businesses make extra money. It also provides educational resources, both networking and mentorship opportunities and informs those how to invest for retirement within their budgets, Raffensperger said.

Seven-time Emmy Award winner and veteran journalist, Donna Lowry will host the webinar. More than a dozen speakers are lined up as well. April serves as National Financial Literacy Month and She Leads plans to provide webinars throughout the month. All events will be promoted by the Better Business Bureau.