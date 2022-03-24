AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The recent inflation impacting grocery and gas bills may have some customers digging deeper to pay for basic needs. During the past few weeks drivers paid more money at the gas pump. And while all eyes are on whether inflation will touch other entities, Jennifer Tinsley told WJBF News it’s not that bad at her shop.

“We deal with a lot of Indie brands, which are small, independent brands. So those brands have a lot more flexibility in changing ingredients if they can’t source an ingredient,” said Jennifer Tinsley, Field Botanicals owner.

Tinsley owns Field Botanicals in Downtown Augusta on 12th Street. She said the cruelty-free, vegan beauty products there have mostly dodged the soaring prices you see elsewhere. She said there’s one product battling supply chain issues, but since she’s small, the places she buys from can accommodate.

“Sunflower oil is a big one in the beauty news right now because it’s sourced from the Ukraine mainly,” Tinsley said. “It’s sourced other places including the United States, but a big source is Ukraine. So, obviously the supply chain has been cut for sunflower oil, but a lot of brands are flexible enough to use a different type of oil that’s similar.”

Businesses such as Uber announced changes too due to the increasing cost of gasoline. There will be a temporary $0.45 or $0.55 per-trip surcharge on Uber rides and a $0.35 or $0.45 per-order surcharge on Uber Eats for the next 60 days.

“We know drivers and couriers are feeling the sting of record-high prices at the pump, so we’re rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help. This consumer surcharge will apply to each ride or delivery and will vary by location, with 100% going directly to drivers and couriers. Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ease the burden, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback and may make changes in the future. Importantly, we’re also seizing this moment to bolster our efforts to help drivers make the switch to electric vehicles.” Liza Winship, Head of Driver Operations, US & Canada

At Field Botanicals, Tinsley said there have been a few products with slight price increases, but those were expected.

She said, “It was a beauty brand, makeup brand and they saw that coming down the road. So, it was no surprise to anybody. We actually loaded up on the product before the prices went up and my customers loved they could get it before the prices went up.”

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps