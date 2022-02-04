SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Graniteville

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a shooting involving an Aiken County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to police, a stolen white pickup truck was stopped by deputies at a public safety checkpoint at Abear Street near Main Street in Graniteville. They say when deputies approached the driver, Cameron Duncan, he drove off.

Deputies pursued Duncan until he stopped on Trolley Line Road near Morningside Drive. Police say he got out of the truck, armed with a shotgun, where he attempted to carjack someone in a nearby car.

When police tried to confront him they say he pointed his shotgun at the deputies at which point deputies Tillman Rushton and Justin Rutland fired. Duncan was later found by the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team in a shed in the 3000 block of Seneca Avenue.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his upper left chest and was taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Duncan has an outstanding warrant for Breach of Trust.

No other injuries have been reported.