Slaying suspect found dead after police chase in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man wanted in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend has been found dead following a high-speed chase.

News outlets report officials said 42-year-old John Bussey crashed into another car at an intersection in south Atlanta, then killed himself before authorities could apprehend him.

He is accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Thomaston earlier Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Georgia state trooper spotted the suspect in Atlanta at around 6:30 p.m. and attempted to stop him, but he later collided with another vehicle and was found dead from a self-inflicted wound.