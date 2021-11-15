Slain Georgia officer remembered as dedicated, loved

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds turned out for a service to honor slain Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai.

WSB-TV reports that a procession carrying Desai’s body wound through city streets and ended at the Henry County Performing Arts Center for a service to honor the officer.

Desai was shot Nov. 4 after responding to a domestic call at a home near McDonough.

Desai died from his injures on Nov. 8.

The suspect in the shooting, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, was found dead in a Riverdale apartment on Nov. 10.

Police said Jackson killed himself after a standoff with officers.