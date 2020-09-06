Sizable Georgia tourism recovery expected in 2021, economic forecaster says

ATLANTA (AP) — An economic forecaster says Georgia should expect to see substantial recovery of its tourism industry next year after painful losses inflicted by the coronavirus.

Adam Sacks of Tourism Economics made the prediction during a virtual summit hosted by the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Sacks says travel spending in Georgia is down $8.6 billion compared to the same period of March through August last year. However, spending has begun to recover since Georgia began lifting its coronavirus lockdown in late April.

Sacks predicts that demand for hotel rooms will return to 90% of Georgia’s 2019 levels sometime in 2021. He says a full recovery is likely by 2023.