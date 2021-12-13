Sister cheers as Georgia soldier chosen for Medal of Honor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The sister of an Army infantryman who died after rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle says she’s proud her younger brother “will go down in history.”

When President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor on Thursday three Army soldiers who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe will become the first Black U.S. service member to receive the nation’s highest military honor for valor for actions since Vietnam.

Kasinal Cashe White says she was at her brother’s bedside when he died from burns covering most of his body in 2005.

Cashe served in the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division in a unit stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.