GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed after the aircraft crashed at Lake Lanier Islands Resort on Thursday.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5:15 p.m. in a parking lot along Lanier Islands Parkway near Pine Cone Drive, news outlets reported. The plane had taken off about 15 minutes earlier from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, authorities said.

Only one man was aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza, now identified as Howard Lee Joe, 60, of Dunwoody.

Nobody on the ground was injured, deputies said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash. A preliminary accident report is expected to be posted by the FAA on Friday, WXIA-TV reported.